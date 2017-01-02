Baywatch, Quantico grabs Priyanka Chopra to present at 74th Golden Globe Awards 2017

Priyanka Chopra. (Reuters)

Indian film star Priyanka Chopra made all the headlines in 2016, when she confirmed her participation in the American show Quantico, making her international debut. She will also act in the movie adaptation of Baywatch, also starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. This movie releases in 2017. Having made all the successful moves in 2016, impacting India’s presence at the Hollywood, the 34-year-old Bollywood beauty is all set to walk the red carpet again in 2017, at the 74th Golden Globes Awards 2017.

Earlier, Priyanka also made her presence felt at the Oscar awards. Confirming the news of her attending the Golden Globes, she retweeted a post on the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards, which read, “We’re also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards.”

The Bajirao Mastani actor will announce the winners in movies and television during the showpiece event on January 8 sharing the stage with actresses Amy Schumer, Zoe Saldana and Brie Larson, who will also present awards as declared by the Golden Globes.

Other presenters this year include Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon.

Jimmy Fallon will host the 74th Golden Globes Awards show for the first time, live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA on Sunday, January 8.

Eight-time Golden Globe winner, Meryl Streep, will be honored this year with the ‘Cecil B DeMille Award’.