Bareilly Ki Barfi trailer: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao in comical love triangle

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ trailer is out with Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon in a fun Bollywood rom-com setting. The trailer shows Sanon (Bitti) come across a book ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ which depicts her own life and she sets on a mission to find its author, Pritam Vidrohi, a gullible salesman at a saree store, played by Rajkummar Rao. Khurana as Chirag Dubey, perturbed by Bitti’s infatuation of the unknowing Pritam Vidrohi sets up their meeting but before that he tweaks a few things. The naive Rao’s transformation into a thug to keep Bitti away is comical. The film’s setting is the northern belt of India, characterised by the Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh and the categorical use of ‘Hum’. Written by Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, who also wrote ‘Dangal’, the film is based on a French novel, The Ingredients of Love by Nicolas Barreau, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari found the book at an airport and devoured it in a couple of days. Tiwari told the website, “I was so excited, I even told my producers, Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra (late filmmaker BR Chopra’s grandsons) about the story immediately. They put in a lot of effort to contact the publishers in France and procure the rights to the book.”

Writer-filmmaker and Iyer’s husband, Nitesh Tiwari told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s difficult to adapt any book into a film. The French settings are alien to us, so we’ve only retained the basic theme and infused our own colours, quirks and characters into the story. The parents, friends and lovers, their professions and their basic habits have all been adapted to our culture. I got time to work on the script because Ashwiny was caught up with the post-production of her first film. I just hope that the audience likes my first tryst with breezy cinema.” The movie is set ot release on August 18.