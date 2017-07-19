Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon starrer may earn under Rs 4 cr on opening day

Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection prediction: This is the first time when Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is working with Bollywood stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon along with Rajkummar Rao. (Bollywood Hungama)

Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon along with Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen together in lead roles in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s romcom Bareilly Ki Barfi. Initially the movie was supposed to release on July 21 but the date was later shifted to August 18. The trailer of the film was released earlier today by Junglee Pictures. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a newbie in the industry with just, her earlier movies include The New Classmate (2015) and Tamil drama film Amma Kanakku. This is the first time when she is working with Bollywood stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon along with Rajkummar Rao.

The trailer of the film seems promising. It shows Kriti playing the role of a small town girl Bitti whose mom is on a look out for a groom for her, but she does not want to settle for anything less than a man who will accept her the way she is. Ayushmann Khurrana is playing the role of Chirag Dubey, who is the owner of a printing press and wants to woo Kriti. Rajkummar Rao is playing the role of a ‘kabab mai haddi’ in their story. His role is of Pritam Vidrohi with whom Bitti falls in love. The trailer of the movie has the power to attract a section of the audience who is not looking for anything serious but wants to enjoy their time at the theatres. Bareilly Ki Barfi is likely to earn under Rs 4 cr on its opening day. Once the audience takes a look of the movie on Day 1, the collection of the movie might subsequently increase via word of mouth.

Here is the trailer of the movie-

Heropanti fame Kriti Sanon who is playing the role of Bitti earlier today took to Twitter and wrote, “Teen tigada kaam bigada..Well, not in this case????????.. #BareillyKiBarfi @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @ashwinyiyer @junochopra @abhayrchopra.” In another post she said, “I cant believe what i’ve just read!!????#BareillyKiBarfi Just cant wait for you to read it.. Here’s a glimpse????????☺️ @Ashwinyiyer @junochopra” Ayushmann Khurrana‏ also posted a tweet saying, “यह किताब कहाँ मिल गयी तुम्हें?? How did you manage to grab this one @kritisanon? How? This book is too special. ????#BareillyKiBarfi #18thAug.”