Bankruptcy stares actress Kim sharma in face after husband drops her for another woman

Apart from Mohabbatein the actress has worked in quite a number of movies. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Remember Kim Sharma, the actress who was one of the star cast in the film Mohabatein a few years back? In the movie, she had starred opposite Jugal Hansraj. As per the report by DNA, the actress’ husband has ditched her for another woman. The report also said that the actress not only had to leave their home but also the position of CEO of her husband Ali Punjani company. Both of them had got married in 2010.

Before her marriage, the actress had also acted in quite a number of movies, most of them failed at the Box office, following which she got married to Ali Punjani and settled in Kenya. But now, there are reports that not all is well between them.

The report also claimed that the actress had gone bankrupt and was searching for opportunities since last few months. Ali had left his wife as he wqs attracted to another woman. Earlier when both of them had met, Ali had much more weight but now he is not so plump and looking great. Right now, Kim is trying to establish her business in Mumbai. Currently, she is a brand strategist and goes by her real name Kim Sharma, a source had told the paper.

You may also like to watch this video

Apart from Mohabbatein the actress has worked in quite a number of movies that include Fida (2004), Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai (2002), Nehlle Pe Dehlla (2007), Tom, Dick, and Harry (2006), Money Hai Toh Honey Hai (2008), Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar (2002), among few others.

(With inputs from Wikipedia)