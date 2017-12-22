Bal Thackeray biopic teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer first clips released by Amitabh Bachchan; watch video

The teaser which was released gives us the essence of the life that Balasaheb Thackeray led.

Bal Thackeray biopic teaser: Bal Thackeray biopic teaser starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui released. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan today launched the teaser of the biopic on late Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray in Mumbai. The teaser which was released gives us the essence of the life that Balasaheb Thackeray led. The one-minute 43-second teaser starts with a baby crying, in front of whom a petrol bomb falls. As the explosion took place blooded streets with shoes and other items left behind by the victims are also captured. Later a man comes to the scene who shouts, “Hindustan ke mahaneta…senapati Balasaheb Thackeray.” The teaser ends with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, effortlessly imitating the body language of Balasaheb Thackeray, waving to the crowds. At the launch event, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut were also present. The film slated to be released on January 23, 2019.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has penned the life of this iconic leader for a bilingual film, Thackeray. He said, “Balasaheb Thackeray has given so much to the sons of the soil, to our state… to our country. The film aims to be fitting tribute, and is a magnum opus, a great biopic to suit his stature, the way he lived. The film will be shot in Marathi and Hindi and will be dubbed into English and various other languages worldwide.”

The Shiv Sena MP said, “The fight against injustice towards our people… our state… and the sons of our soil is no less than the efforts of Mahatama Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak and Nelson Mandela. Balasaheb’s life was so dramatic that he ignited the society for justice, and for generations to come. He rewrote history of the city, the state and the nation with his brush strokes. This is a fitting tribute to the man who stood tallest.”

According to him, the shooting of the film will start sometime in January (2018). “The film will be shot mostly in Mumbai and many of the scenes will be shot at the actual locations, where a particular event had taken place. It will take around 3-4 months for us to complete the shoot,” Raut said.

Thackeray, an advocate of a strong pro-Hindu policy, died on 17 November 2012 in Mumbai at the age of 86. Besides being known as an aggressive leader, Thackeray was famous for his political cartoons.