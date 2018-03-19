Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues stellar run at China box office, Salman Khan starrer close to Rs 240 cr mark

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan is unstoppable at the box office in China.

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan is unstoppable at the box office in China. Having surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark a while back, the movie is all set to touch the Rs 240 crore mark now. After a record run at the China box office for 17 days, the Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan has earned a sum of Rs 233.68 crore. On day seventeen, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned, $1.84 million which is close to Rs. 11.96 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same on the micro-blogging site. Adarsh wrote: “#BajrangiBhaijaan continues to trend well in China… Despite new releases and holdover titles, the film retains No 5 position in Top 10 charts… [Week 3] Fri $ 0.93 mn Sat $ 2.02 mn Sun $ 1.85 mn Total: $ 35.90 million [₹ 233.68 cr]” The movie is doing phenomenally well at the China box office considering that it was released in the country almost three years after its first screening in India. The Salman Khan starrer could touch the $ 40 million mark if it continues to perform this well at the box office.

After its release in China on March 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan scored well with the Chinese audience. Within the first week, the Salman Khan starrer earned Rs 100 crore. Across China, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released on as many as 8,000 screens. This is the second such Bollywood movie in 2018 to have released in China. The previous movie was Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar.

Back in India, when Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in July 2015, the film became a huge blockbuster. The Kabir Khan-directorial minted a huge Rs 184.62 crore at the box office by the end of the first week. During its lifetime at the box office, Bajrangi Bhaijaan grossed a lifetime collection of Rs 320.34 crore in India. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and child actor Harshali Malhotra.