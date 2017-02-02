Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt take a scooter ride for trailer launch

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt had a neat promotion stunt in mind for Badrinath Ki Dulhania. (Twitter)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are full immersed into their Badrinath Ki Dulhania characters. The pair had a hatke stunt for the promotion of the film where they rode together on a scooter for the trailer launch of the movie. Varun wore a monochrome jeans, kurta and jacket combo and a multi-coloured scarf, but it was Alia who stole the show in a stunning off-shoulder red dress with white flowery embroidery and heavy gold earrings. At the launch, Alia first came on stage in a ghoonghat and when Varun lifted it, the broke into a dance to Badri Ki Dulhania, which is sure to become a favourite at parties this year. At one point, Varun even picked up his dainty leading lady, as the pair’s hot chemistry on screen easily bled into real life.



The trailer of the movie was released today and has already gotten a positive reaction from B-town and fans. Twitter is buzzing with the chemistry between Alia and Varun, which remains as fresh as it was in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani two years back. Much like the first Dulhania flick, Badrinath also focuses on two desi leads who try and figure out what they want from marriage and whether they want to get married at all. The trailer is a mix of emotional highs and lows as Varun’s Badri and Alia’s Vaidehi come to terms with their feelings.

Watch Alia and Varun in Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer here:



Badrinath Ki Dulhania will be released on March 10 and true to the Holi feel, the movie’s posters and trailer launch was full of vibrant colours. We can’t wait to see this romcom which is definitely going to be a hit at the box office.