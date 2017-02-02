Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan’s desi romance will melt your heart

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are back in the Badrinath Ki Dulhania. (Official trailer)

The Dulhania couple is back and we sure like the Badrinath upgrade Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have gotten. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer was released today and it’s already making waves. The magic that Alia and Varun created in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is alive and well in the sequel and this time it seems to have upped the ante. Unlike in the previous film where Alia’s character was set to be wed to a handsome NRI, in this film, she’s got no such obligation to fulfill but simply isn’t keen on marriage. Varun is his goofy self and is a persistent Romeo as he’s seen constantrly trying to win Alia aka Vaidehi over. The second installment also goes across borders as many scenes feature the pair abroad, a particularly striking one where Alia is copying the Statue Of Liberty’s stance.

Of course, what made the first Dulhania film a hit was its extreme desi vibe. Whether the same theme will be effectively carried out in Badrinath is left to be seen as Alia’s character deals with some ideas like mutual respect between couples, having a career, looking for a man that are characteristic of metropolitan working women. In Humpty Sharma, you had an adventurous character who was willing to bend the rules (aka have a one night stand), but also who mainly conformed to tradition (having an arranged marriage). One has to wonder if the same balance can be carried out with a woman who jets across the world (she plays a flight attendant).

Watch Alia and Varun’s romance in the Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer here:

However, we’re not complaining because even if the movie can’t pull of the original film’s magic, the pairing of Alia and Varun is enough to make us swoon.