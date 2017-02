Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan drive Twitterati crazy, check it out

Celebrities and fans loved Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have come back with a bang for Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The trailer, which was released today, sees the pair fighting, flying around the world and falling in love. Of course, the chemistry between the stars sizzles every second they share the screen and Alia proves that with every role she takes that she’s the next big superstar in the making. Varun displays his usual easy charm with his dorky Badrinath character and needless to say that Twitter is hooked. Fans can’t stop talking about it and neither can Alia and Varun’s B-town friends. Check out some of the reactions below:

Simple aur Compound Interest Milake Leke Aaye Hai #BadrinathKiDulhania ka TRAILER. Varun Dhawan #AliaaBhatt ko… http://t.co/NFGgLOh2ml — Muhammad Qasim Iftik (@Qasimifti) February 2, 2017

Funny entertaining trailer @Varun_dvn with desi swag is to much fun just enjoy no word for @aliaa08 she is just awesme #BadrinathKiDulhania — Ankit kumar (@msdhrsah) February 2, 2017

Just Saw the Trailer of #BadrinathKiDulhania What a Mindblowing Trailer with alot of Entertainment @Varun_dvn & @aliaa08 look So Amazing — Prince Muzamil Shah (@Muzamil71943949) February 2, 2017

OH MY…ALIA LOOKS SO GORGEOUS ????????❤❤ AND VARUN IS SO HOT ???????? #BadrinathKiDulhania — Tanya ✌#Raees (@tanyarocks921) February 2, 2017

#BadrinathKiDulhania trailer looks hilarious! I’ve been in dire need of a good modern rom com. — Sofia (@SofiaSTRF) February 2, 2017

Superb lovvvevr trailor…lovingllly…..love..of india #BadrinathKiDulhania — Manoj Mali (@manojmali897) February 2, 2017

Next time you propose a girl, revise your math formulae! #BadrinathKiDulhania — Citrus Twist (@day_dream_err) February 2, 2017

#BadrinathKiDulhania just saw the trailer and i just know another big hit is coming our way @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @karanjohar super excited. — Tanishq Chawla (@Tanishqchawla97) February 2, 2017

Teda mooh kyu karke rakkha hai….. Shahrukh Khan hai k ???????????? #BadrinathKiDulhania — ❤নীলান্জনা❤ (@Mun_zeh18) February 2, 2017

Luv the trailer yaar ….. most entertaining trailer #BadrinathKiDulhania — Zinnah (@BeingZinnah) February 2, 2017

The Music of #BadrinathKiDulhania sounds So Amazing The Songs will become biggest blockbuster @tanishkbagchi @AmaalMallik @meetbros — Prince Muzamil Shah (@Muzamil71943949) February 2, 2017

@Varun_dvn

Compund Interest Ka Formula :

A = P (1 + r/n) ^ (tn)

Ek Do Hafte Mein Seekh Ke Bataa Dena!#BadrinathKiDulhania — Shreya (@ShreyaSays_) February 2, 2017

@aliaa08 @Varun_dvn you are the best pair#BadrinathKiDulhania awesome trailer..

This holi

yeh baat apne bheeje mein ghusa kar lock karlo.. — being#mi???????? (@HashMasood) February 2, 2017

The movie’s gonna be interesting to watch but their languages are annoying lol. #BadrinathKiDulhania — ???? (@SanjanaAbedin) February 2, 2017

Are you excited to see Alia and Varun on March 10?