Badrinath Ki Dulhania teaser: Check out Varun Dhawan’s adorable avatar in his and Alia Bhatt’s flick

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt shared the teaser of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan is in full swing to promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The actor shared the teaser of the film, writing, “Hum hain Badrinath Bansal urf badri. Aur yeh hai #BadriKaTeaser.” (His Twitter handle by the way now reads, ‘Varun Badrinathdhawan’). The adorable teaser shows Badri getting photos clicked in a studio with a very angry camera man. Badri keeps grinning through the camera guy’s insults, until his finally loses his patience and throws his shoe at the man. Within minutes, you fall in love with this goofy character with possible filmi aspirations, who’s trying to look cool by getting clicked with cut-outs of Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor.

Alia shared the teaser of the film, which is a follow-up to the pair’s 2014 hit Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, as well, writing, “Badrinath Bansal being his usual funny adorable self!” While the trailer of the film will be out on February 2, we’re content to oggle at Varun’s latest lovable avatar. It also proves that while the actor does a great job in intense movies like Badlapur and Dhishoom, he’s at his best in lighter movies like the Dulhania franchise. So we can’t wait to see him in the Judwaa 2.

While nothing of the upcoming film’s plot has been revealed, the movie has great expectations to fulfill. The original movie had a fresh take on ‘desi’ heroes and heroines, who balanced their family’s norms and their own dreams and desires. However, if this concept is repeated once again with only new characters, it may not remain so fresh anymore. So far, the film has a similar feel as the earlier Dulhania flick, but whether it has a new twist which equally separately it from the first film, while still carrying on the Dulhania legacy remains to be seen.