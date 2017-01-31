Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Check out Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s new poster

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are back in the Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

After unveiling the Badrinath Ki Dulhania teaser, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan shared the film’s new poster. Quite like the movie’s first look that had a completely colourful Holi background (the movie is releasing on Holi, March 10), the new poster too has a riot of colours. Varun seems to have his name ‘Badrinath’ tattoed on his wrist in Hindi and the lead pair’s chemistry seems just as hot as it did in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. What made the reveal of the poster more interesting was that it was covered with four Facebook emoticons – the ‘wow’, ‘heart’, ‘like’ and ‘Lol’ emoticons. When a certain emoticon got a thousand clicks, that emoticon would be removed from above the poster. Eventually, when each emoticon got a thousand clicks, the entire poster was revealed to show Alia nestled against Varun.

The Dulhania craze has really infected fans as the teaser of the film, which was released yesterday, has already received more than 2.5 million views on YouTube. Alia Bhatt wrote, “Wohooo Badri getting soooo much love!!!!! Such a lovely start!” while Varun tweeted, “Thank u for the love. 2.5 million views and counting in 1 day.” Even Varun and Alia’s B-town friends loved the teaser. Check out some of their reactions below:

Such a cute teaser of #BadrinathKiDulhania ! @Varun_dvn toooo cute. Can’t wait for the trailer @aliaa08 ????❤ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 31, 2017

The trailer for the movie will be out on February 2 and it will be interesting to see how quickly it will climb up the YouTube charts.