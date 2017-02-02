Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Can Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt take the film to Rs 100 crore?

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania has all the right ingredients to reach Rs 100 crore. (Twitter)

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is making waves after it released its trailer for the film today. The film’s leading pair Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan further added to the frenzy with a cute trailer launch where they rode to the event on a scooter. While the original Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania earned Rs 75.81 crore during its run at the box office, the second installment of the Dulhania franchise has a strong possibility of entering the Rs 100 crore club. Here’s why:

Dulhania franchise: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was adored by audiences and the second movie will pull in the crowds regardless of how critics review the film. Badrinath has the right amount of throwback to the original film, while giving it a few new twists.

Alia’s star power: Since working on the original film, Alia has gone on to do a number of Bollywood hits. Not only has she matured as an actress, but she has also developed a growing fan base and this will attract a much larger crowd to Badrinath than the Humpty Sharma film.

Lead chemistry: Varun and Alia have always shared wonderful chemistry on the big screen since they appeared in Student Of The Year. Similar to the loyalty many fans have to Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s pairing in the Aashiqui films and then OK Jaanu, fans will turn up to see Badrinath just for Alia and Varun.

Varun’s career trajectory: Varun’s last two film outings have been Dilwale and Dhishoom. While they did well enough at the box office, neither left a huge mark on fans or Bollywood at large. Therefore, people are ready to see the lovable actor in a film that showcases his comedic talent.

Watch the trailer for Badrinath Ki Dulhania here:



Do you think Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s star power can pull the film into the desired Rs 100 crore club?