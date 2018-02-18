Bad news for Aamir Khan, clash with Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar coming; collection will suffer massive hit

It is almost certain that Rajinikanth movie 2.0, that also stars Akshay Kumar, will release on one of these dates, setting up a massive clash of the industry Titans.

It is nothing short of disastrous news for Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif! And, what is more, Akshay Kumar may well suffer a double body blow! It is being increasingly reported that the game of musical chairs that 2.0 has been playing with a number of other films to find a suitable release date, may end on August 15 Independence Day or on Diwali day. These are prime dates for any film and are always monopolised by the superstars in Bollywood. This time both the dates were taken by Akshay Kumar’s Gold and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan. However, it is almost certain that Rajinikanth movie 2.0, that also stars Akshay Kumar, will release on one of these dates, setting up a massive clash of the industry Titans. It is clear that both movies will lose a lot in terms of collections. In fact, the number of screens available to both movies too will stand reduced. The public will be given no choice but to choose between the two. Very few people will opt to watch both the movies, if historical trends are anything to go by. There is no doubt that both will emerge as major successes, but they will have to battle Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, which has collected as much as Rs 339.16 cr so far, Deepika Padukone’s controversial Padmaavat, which collected Rs 269.50 cr. These are recent releases and they have set some big records. Other movies like Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Baahubali have even bigger records. Now, if 2.0 releases on August 15 or Diwali and clashes with Gold or Thugs of Hindostan, then these records will likely remain unchallenged.

But there is hope for them all still. Considering that Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth as well as Akshay Kumar have fan bases that are diversified and do not, to an extent, overlap each other, these 3 movies may well go on to become major successes. Also, not no forget, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif too have die hard fans who will go to watch each and every movie they star in irrespective of what is happening around them. But the question whether they will be able to challenge Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Prabhas’s starrer Baahubali will continue to keep these superstars and the concerned top-flight directors on their toes.