Babita Phogat thanks Aamir Khan for ‘Dangal’

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is doing fantastically well on the silver screen. While Aamir Khan is being praised for his realistic portrayal of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, Babita Phogat, on whose success the film is based, on the other hand expressed her gratitude to Aamir, thanking him and the whole team for bringing her story in front of the people. For most of the people who are not aware of the fact that long before the film Dangal came into being, Aamir Khan interviewed sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat in his show Satyamev Jayate. The Phogat sisters were seen laughing about how they found their father’s training torturous.

Would like to thank Aamir Khan and the whole team for bringing our story to the people: Babita Phogat,Wrestler on #Dangal pic.twitter.com/AuQSd0QAyF — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

With increasing love for sporting subjects in Bollywood has not only created a new genre for the films and filmmakers of Bollywood but has also brought up the topic of women in sports and especially male oriented sports like wrestling, under the spotlight.

Amir Khan’s latest movie, Dangal, is based on the life of one of India’s finest women wrestler, Geeta Phogat and sister Babita. Aamir Khan plays the role of Phogat’s father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler and a Dronacharya Award winner.

The film is collecting praises from everyone and has recorded the third highest Monday colelction with as huge a collection as Rs 25.48 crore and counting at the domestic box office. The film’s four-day business is estimated to tally around Rs. 132.43 crore.