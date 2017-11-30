Baahubali star Prabhas to shoot death-defying stunt at world’s largest building for Saaho movie

Saaho is set to release in 2018. (Source: IE image)

After the success of Baahubali and Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas became a superstar overnight. The Telugu actor is set to take it to the next level by shooting his forthcoming movie Saaho in some of the popular destinations in the UAE. Going by the reports, Prabhas will be part of a death-defying action sequence in Dubai. What’s more interesting is the fact that this sequence will be shot at world’s largest building Burj Khalifa, where the audio of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming movie 2.0 was launched last month.

As per the reports, the makers of the film have already got the permission to shoot the action sequence. With this, Saaho will be the second Indian movie to shoot at world’s tallest building after Anees Bazmee’s Welcome Back in 2015. The makers of Saaho have hired Kenny Bates of Hollywood movies like Die-hard and Transformers fame to choreograph the action sequence, which will also be shot in World Trade Center and Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi.

The first schedule of the movie was shot in Hyderabad and now, the team is set to shoot the high-octane sequences in Dubai. The film unit is taking extreme cautions to prevent any unwanted leaks from the shooting spots.

Saaho is Prabhas’ much-awaited next after the record-shattering Baahubali franchise. He has paired up with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, while Neil Nitin Mukesh enacts the role of a villain. The movie will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The music of this movie being directed by Sujeeth is given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The cinematography is done by R Madhi while editing will be done by A Sreekar Prasad.

Produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Saaho reportedly has a budget of Rs 150 crore. Reports also suggest that Prabhas underwent preparations like cardiovascular training and other exercises to pull off this sequence. The movie is set to release in 2018.