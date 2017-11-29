Baahubali mania still engulfs US; ‘crazy desi vibes’ overwhelm NBA Match in Florida; watch viral video

Beautifully dressed women danced on Baahubali’s track during at a NBA match (Source: NBA/ facebook)

S. S. Rajamouli, the director of Baahubali, must not have imagined that the movie will become such a blockbuster hit and script history. The Baahubali mania, which started with its release, has not yet fainted. Recently, a number of school children took over the basketball court during a National Basketball Association (NBA) match in Orlando, Florida. A group of beautifully dressed women danced on Baahubali’s track “Mamta se bhari”. Dressed in yellow and orange, with jasmine flowers adorning their hair, the dancers show a glimpse of the grandeur that the film Baahubali is. The video, which is barely over a minute long, was shared on NBA’s official Facebook page. Since being uploaded on Facebook on November 21, the video has been watched over 735,000 times and shared over 790 times. The video of the performance was shared by NBA India with the caption: “Orlando gets treated to some CRAZY DESI VIBES.”

The short video posted on Facebook and Twitter by NBA India shows young girls in bright yellow lehengas and sparkling cholis show off their dance moves. Joining them, young boys doing their best to channel Prabhas’ strong and majestic Baahubali. Each step is perfectly choreographed.

Since its release, Baahubali has broken and created several records. Apart from Prabhas in the title role, the film also has Anushka Shetty, Tammannah, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Nasser, Ramya Krishnan in the star cast. It has been over two years since the first of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series released. Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015 and its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion hit screens in April this year. The two-part epic drama set the box office in India and abroad on fire, making history each time. The movie is still the highest ever grosser of the Bollywood.

The game also saw performers from Philadelphia paying a tribute to Allen Ezail Iverson, former American professional basketball player, in a unique way — with Punjabi beats and Bhangra dance.