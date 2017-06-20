Baahubali hits Bollywood: Prabhas stabbed in back as Varun Dhawan turns Kattappa at Karan Johar’s party

Varun Dhawan stabbed Prabhas at Karan Johar’s party. (Source: IE image)

Baahubali: The Conclusion has completed 50 days in about 1050 theatres across India. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 broke almost every box-office collections record and Karan Johar who is one of the producers of the film, looks like a happy man. To celebrate the success of the film, he invited the Baahubali stars Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati to his house for a party which was also attended by many Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

However, one man who stole the show was Varun Dhawan. After the party, Varun shared an image on his Instagram account where he can be seen recreating the Katappa moment. Varun, who was also launched by Karan Johar in Bollywood can be seen stabbing Prabhas in the back in the image. “Only 2 people in the history of the world have managed to do this. One is #katappa and the other one is ME. #BAHUBALI #prabhas is a really cool down to earth guy more power to him,” he wrote as the caption.

Only 2 people in the history of the world have managed to do this. One is #katappa and the other one is ME. #BAHUBALI #prabhas is a really cool down to earth guy more power to him A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Ever since the success of Baahubali, there have been rumours that he might join hands with Karan Johar for his Bollywood debut. However, he has denied all such reports. “There is no immediate plan but it will be quite interesting. Working with Rajamouli and Karan is home ground for me now having worked with them for such a long time. But I think Baahubali has paved the way for pan-Indian films,” the actor was quoted as saying in an earlier interview. Now, with Prabhas being Karan’s guest at his house party, we hope the two discussed the much-awaited collaboration of the year.

It took SS Rajamouli almost five rumours to complete Baahubali 1 and 2. Now, both Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have moved on. Prabhas is currently busy with his next movie Saaho.