Baahubali 2 amazes: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati’s flick earns Rs 500 crore… before its release!

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati are set to reprise their Baahubali roles in April.

Baahubali: The Conclusion will bring back Prabhas as the titular character and Rana Daggubati as the villainous Bhallaladeva in one of the most anticipated sequels of Indian cinema. The previous Baahubali shattered records across the country and earned over Rs 600 crore worldwide, making it the third highest Indian film ever, according to a report in DNA. Naturally, SS Rajmouli has a tough act to follow if he plans to top his previous offering, but as far as the money goes, Baahubali 2 is already raking in the moolah. According to a tweet by an industry analyst, the movie has earned over Rs 500 crore in pre-sales. The big bucks are coming from movie rights, including satellite rights in different languages and distributors’ fees in different regions in India. Check out the figures below:

What makes it even better is that the amount for the movie’s audio rights and distributors’ fees to screen the movie abroad has still not been settled on. This means that the movie will go on to earn even more well before it hits theatres once these rights are sold. On April 28, audiences will get to see the movie and get their answer to why Baahubali had to die in the last film. When the original film was released in 2015, it broke language barriers and Bollywood, providing stiff competition to Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was dominating the box office at the time.

The movie also launched Rana Daggubati to national stardom as he’s now slated to appear in the upcoming Ghazi Attack, which will get a pan-India release this month on February 17.