Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection: Whopping Rs 250 cr? Tiger Shroff starrer may cross this mark soon!

Baaghi 2: The film that features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles recently completed its 3rd weekend on the silver screen. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection: Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 2 that hit the silver screens on March 30 has managed to do a business that will soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark. The film that features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles recently completed its third weekend on the silver screen and is on to reach greater heights. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh while talking about the overall performance of the film both in India and overseas wrote that the film will soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark.

He took to Twitter to share a post saying, “#Baaghi2 has fared very well Overseas… Total after Weekend 3: $ 6.7 million [₹ 43.82 cr]. #Baaghi2 Worldwide biz at a glance… Note: GrossBO after Weekend 3 India: ₹ 199.55 cr| Overseas: ₹ 43.82 cr|Worldwide GrossBO: ₹ 243.37 cr.”

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the progress of the film in India so far. He wrote, “And #Baaghi2 crosses ₹ 150 cr mark… The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors… [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 2.95 cr. Total: ₹ 155.65 cr. India biz.” In another tweet, the critic shared the details of the Tiger Shroff starrer from week 1 to week 3 and wrote, “#Baaghi2 biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 112.85 cr Week 2: ₹ 35.60 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 7.20 cr Total: ₹ 155.65 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

As far as the success of the film is concerned, as of April 13, 2018 the film had become the 2nd highest Week 2 grosser of 2018. According to numbers shared by Bollywood Hungama, the film that is the sequel to Baaghi that was released back in 2016, has been doing staggeringly well. Baaghi 2 collected Rs 35.60 cr in its week 2 and now ranks second after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The Deepika and Ranveer Singh starrer had earned Rs 69.50 cr in its second week. The list of 5 top Second-week grossers of 2018 are as follows-

Padmaavat – Rs. 69.50 cr

Baaghi 2 – Rs. 35.60 cr

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – Rs. 29.77 cr

Raid – Rs. 27.06 cr

Pad Man – Rs. 13.78 cr

The film has even managed to match the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Dabangg.