Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger shroff’s action thriller is unstoppable! Crosses Rs 200 cr worldwide

Baaghi 2 box office collection: By the end of the second week, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 seems to be unstoppable at the box office.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 appears to be unstoppable at the box office as it finishes two weeks of its release. Even with multiple movies released in the meantime, the action thriller continues to dominate box office collections. With the movie now entering the third week of its release, Baaghi 2 has earned a whopping Rs 148.45 crore (NETT) at the domestic box office. Moreover, the movie continues to be adored by the overseas audience as well. The total overseas earnings after the second week are $6.4 million which is close to Rs 41.76 crore. Overall, the film has made a gross figure of Rs 232.06 crore at the worldwide box office.

What makes this figure at the box office interesting is the fact that Baaghi 2 is only the second movie after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat to cross the mark of Rs 200 crore in 2018. Another interesting aspect drawn from the success of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 at the box office is that even with movies with big stars having hit the theatres, the momentum for the action thrilled has hardly abated. Last week, Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail was released and this week, Varun Dhawan starrer October has hit the theatres.

Popular Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to rave about Baaghi 2 and wrote: “#Baaghi2 is UNSTOPPABLE… Continues to dominate, despite multiple films [new + holdover titles] cutting into the market share… [Week 2] Fri 5.70 cr, Sat 7.30 cr, Sun 9.50 cr, Mon 3.80 cr, Tue 3.40 cr, Wed 3.10 cr, Thu 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 148.45 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.” He continued to talk about the numbers Baaghi 2 has earned with another tweet. He wrote, “#Baaghi2 biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 112.85 cr Week 2: ₹ 35.60 cr [3000 screens] Total: ₹ 148.45 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

Taran Adarsh also informed of the movie’s success in the overseas market. He wrote, “#Baaghi2 continues to SCORE in international markets too… OVERSEAS total after 2 weeks: $ 6.4 million [₹ 41.76 cr]… Incidentally, #Baaghi2 is the SECOND FILM in 2018 to cross ₹ 200 cr GBO [GrossBO] WORLDWIDE, after #Padmaavat… Total GrossBO: ₹ 232.06 cr.”

Apart from Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Baaghi 2 also stars seasoned actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Prateek Babbar and Randeep Hooda in important roles.