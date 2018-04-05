Baaghi 2 box-office collection: Tiger Shroff starrer scores century, croses Rs 100 cr mark

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff starrer has earned over Rs 100 crore. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Baaghi 2 box-office collection: In a massive feat, Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 has become the third movie of 2018 to cross the Rs 100-crore mark on Wednesday. Baaghi 2, which got off to an outstanding start, maintained its momentum even during the weekdays earning Rs 9.10 crore on Wednesday, taking its overall collection to Rs 104.90 crore. The Baaghi 2 box-office collection was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“And #Baaghi2 hits a century… ₹ ???? cr and counting… Third film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat and #SKTKS… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz,” he wrote on Twitter.

Baaghi 2 had released across 4125 screens (domestic 3500 + overseas 625) and has been doing excellent business in the overseas market as well. In India, Baaghi 2 had earned Rs 25.10 crore on day 1, saw a dip on day 2 when it managed to collect Rs 20.40 but bounced back on Sunday to earn Rs 27.60 crore.

This also comes as good news for Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star who had crossed the Rs 100-cr mark six months ago with Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2. While Judwaa 2 had taken a very good opening, Baaghi 2 has stayed excellent right through its day of release, resulting in Rs 100 crore been gathered in really quick time.

Judwaa 2’s lifetime box-office collections stand at a total of Rs 138.61 and at this pace, Baaghi 2 should easily be able to go past it.

The only two movies apart from Baaghi 2 to earn over Rs 100 crore in 2018 are Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. This weekend, Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail is set to hit the theatres.

Even though the movie has got some good reviews from screenings, it is unlikely to be a major threat for Baaghi 2 on box-office.