Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff roars as movie earns over Rs 115 crore worldwide

Baaghi 2 worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 115.84 crore. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Baaghi 2 box office collection: 2017 was a dull year for Bollywood with many big-budget films failing to pull the audience to theatres. 2018, however, has started on the opposite note, with Baaghi 2 ending the first quarter of the year on a high. Starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Baaghi 2 has turned out to be a humongous success raking in Rs 115.84 crore worldwide in just 4 days. The movie has earned Rs 85.10 crore at the domestic box-office where it managed to continue its momentum on box office dispite Bharat Bandh.

Baaghi 2 that released 4125 screens (domestic 3500 + overseas 625) is turning out to be a massive success. “Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon… Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows… Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter.

Even though Baaghi 2 was expected to be a big film, not too many people had expected it to earn this big. The Tiger Shroff starrer has already gone past the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan and could be the third movie to earn the Rs 100 crore club this year.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has been the biggest earner of 2018 and has minted over Rs 300 crore on box office. It is followed by Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety which turned out to be the surprise package of 2018 and has earned around Rs 107 crore.

Baaghi has also affected the collection of Ajay Devgn starrer Raid which was racing towards Rs 100 crore mark at one stage but is now stuck at Rs 96.97 crore. This was also an important film for Tiger Shroff who had disappointing outings with his last two films – A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael.

With no big release scheduled for the coming weekend, Tiger Shroff and Bhaagi 2 is expected to rule the box office and fans in the coming days.