Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection: Record-smasher! Tiger Shroff starrer’s weekend amount is phenomenal; Raid defeated

Baaghi 2 has beaten Raid to become second highest weekend grosser of 2018. (Bollywood Hungama)

Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is rocking the box office with its mind-blowing stunts and action sequences. The Ahmed Khan directed second instalment of Baaghi franchise was released on Friday and is on a dream run at the box office. Baaghi 2 is all about action-drama and the public has embraced it warmly. The movie has amassed a total of Rs 73.10 crore over the weekend and has beaten Ajay Devgn’s Raid to become the second highest weekend grosser of 2018.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: “Baaghi 2 is a RECORD-SMASHER… East, West, North, South – the film is having a BLOCKBUSTER RUN everywhere… Opening weekend numbers are simply PHENOMENAL… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.10 cr. India biz.”

Ajay Devgn’s Raid had bagged Rs 41.10 crore in its first-weekend collection. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat retains the top spot as the highest opening weekend grosser of 2018. The epic- drama collected Rs 114 crore. Other releases that Baaghi 2 has surpassed are Akshay Kumar starrer which bagged Rs 40.05 crore, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that collected Rs 26.57 crore, recently released Rani Mukherjee’s Hichki earned Rs 15.35 crore and Pari collected Rs 15.34 crore.

Adarsh tweeted: “It’s often said that action films don’t work or find limited patronage Overseas, but #Baaghi2 has proved the thought wrong… Collects $ 3.4 million [₹ 22.11 cr] in its opening weekend… SUPERB!”

Meanwhile, Baaghi 2 has earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Baaghi 2’s gross at Indian market is Rs. 93.72 crore. (Rs. 73.10 cr. NETT), while overseas gross is Rs. 22.12 crore (3.4 million USD). It’s worldwide gross is Rs. 115.84 cr.