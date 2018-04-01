Baaghi 2 box office collection: ‘Rebel’ Tiger Shroff starrer creates record; set to earn Rs 65 crore in 3 days!

Not only in the domestic market, but Baaghi 2 is taking the international box office by storm.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: After a big opening day collection, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is up for a swelling day 2 earnings as well. Ahmed Khan directorial venture turned eyebrows with the way the film took off. Baaghi 2 has become the highest opening day grosser of 2018, toppling Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat. Tiger Shroff’s film made a whopping Rs 25. 10 cr on the first day and made Rs 20.40 cr on the second day. For five film old Tiger, this is a big success after two back to back flops he had in the past two years. While for Disha Patani, this is indeed big break after her cameo in 2016 film MS Dhoni: An Untold Story. Bollywood anlyst Girish Johar has predicted the weekend collection of the film to go past Rs 65 cr approx.

Not only in the domestic market, but Baaghi 2 is taking the international box office by storm. The film is enjoying a terrific run at in UAE-GCC. Business there has witnessed 34.77% growth on Day 2. the makers had to open the doors for advance booking, five days ahead of its release. This in itself proves the mass popularity of the film. Given the much-preferred genre (action drama), the film is set to cater to both the multiplex and single screen audiences. Baaghi 2 is being screened in 3500 screens across the country.

Baaghi 2 is the love story of a rebel Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie who is on a mission to rescue Neha’s (Disha Patani) daughter. The uber-macho and sweltering physique of the lead actor has for sure drawn people to the theatres. Besides, the film also has Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Prateik Babbar, reasons enough to not miss this film.

Baaghi 2 faces no major threat from in the upcoming week and can garner huge numbers at the box office. Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail releases next Friday but that might have minimal impact on the film. Tiger Shroff movie Baaghi 2has a long way to go!