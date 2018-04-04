Baaghi 2 box office collection day 5: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer inches away from Rs 100 cr mark

Baaghi 2 box office collection day 5: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2, is just not in any mood to stop!

Baaghi 2 box office collection day 5: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2, is just not in any mood to stop! The action-packed entertainer has been roaring on the silver screen from Day 1 itself. Despite damped reviews, the film managed to collect a humongous amount of Rs 95.80 crore in just 5 days of its release. The film garnered Rs 10.60 crore on Tuesday. Looking at the pace at which the film is performing on box-office, it is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore on Wednesday.

Trade analyst took to Twitter and shared the Day 5 collection of the film. He wrote, “#Baaghi2 is all set to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]… Tiger Shroff debuts in ₹ 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: ₹ 95.80 cr. India biz.”

Despite the Bharat Bandh issue that raged across many placed in the country, and caused disruption and conflict across northern states, the film managed to perform well at the box office at the starting of the week and collected a huge amount at the ticket windows. This clearly indicated that the film is loved by the audience.

The action-packed entertainer Baaghi 2 is a sequel to the 2016 released film Baaghi which featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff. It is also a remake of 2016 Telugu movie ‘Kshanam’. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan. Before the release of Baaghi 2, the producers had announced a third film with the same director and lead actor.

The film revolves around a rebel Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie who is on a mission to rescue Neha’s daughter. The role of Neha is being played by Disha Patani in the film. The uber-macho and sweltering physique of the lead actor is one of the reasons that people are drawn to the theatres. Besides, the film also has Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Prateik Babbar, reasons enough to not miss this film.