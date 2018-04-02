Baaghi 2 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff starrer becomes second highest weekend opener after Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat

Baaghi 2 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer romantic action film ‘Baaghi 2’, after opening with a humongous figure last Friday, managed to roll out a stellar show over the weekend.

Baaghi 2 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer romantic action film ‘Baaghi 2’, after opening with a humongous figure last Friday, managed to roll out a stellar show over the weekend. The Ahmed Khan directorial garnered Rs 27.60 crore on Sunday and this pushed the total collection of the film to Rs 73.10 crore. It seems that Baaghi 2 is on a record-breaking spree, as with Sunday’s Day 3 collection, the film has become the second highest weekend opener of 2018 after Padmaavat. The Deepika Padukone starrer, however, still leads the list with a strong position of collecting Rs 110 crore on the opening weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures of Day 3 on Twitter. He wrote, “#Baaghi2 is a RECORD-SMASHER… East, West, North, South – the film is having a BLOCKBUSTER RUN everywhere… Opening weekend numbers are simply PHENOMENAL… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.10 cr. India biz.”

#Baaghi2 is a RECORD-SMASHER… East, West, North, South – the film is having a BLOCKBUSTER RUN everywhere… Opening weekend numbers are simply PHENOMENAL… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

It’s often said that action films don’t work or find limited patronage Overseas, but #Baaghi2 has proved the thought wrong… Collects $ 3.4 million [₹ 22.11 cr] in its opening weekend… SUPERB! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

Earlier the film had registered itself as the highest first day grosser with Rs 25.10 crore, surpassing the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Here are the top five opening weekend collection numbers.

1. Padmavaat: Rs 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thursday]… Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. Baaghi2: Rs 73.10 cr

3. Raid: Rs 41.01 cr

4. PadMan: Rs 40.05 cr

5. sonuKeTituKiSweety: Rs 26.57 cr

Despite damp reviews, the box office numbers for Tiger Shroff’s film remained unaffected. Baaghi 2 is a sequel to the 2016 released film Baaghi which featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff. It is also a remake of 2016 Telugu movie ‘Kshanam’. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. Before the release of Baaghi 2, the producers had announced a third film with the same director and lead actor.

With the pace that the film is going, it will be interesting to see if it is able to pass the Monday test after a long weekend. And who knows, it might find a place in the coveted Rs 100 crore club in the next few days!