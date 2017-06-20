Baadshaho teaser: Milan Luthria arrives with a bang; Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jamwal steal the show

Baadshaho teaser: Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgan in Baadshaho. (Source: Screenshot)

The action-packed teaser of Milan Luthria’s gangster saga, Baadshaho was released on Tuesday morning and it looks amazing. The fast-paced 117-second-long teaser takes you on a thrilling journey with powerful dialogues and sizzling scenes. The film stars six badasses in the lead role – Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Sanjay Mishra but the biggest surprise package of the teaser was Sunny Leone who looks as stunning as ever. Coming to the teaser, the film is set in the background of 1975 Emergency with Ajay Devgn in the middle of all the action.

He along with his team decides to take advantage of a situation and looks to loot a gold reserve that is being transported from one city to another from under the nose of an elite army. Ajay Devgn looks convincing as a Haryanvi gangster and he even got his accent right but the same can’t be said about Emran Hashmi. However, he is a brilliant actor and has given some spectacular performances in the past so the expectations would be high. Also, this is the first time when Milan Lutharia, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi have united for a movie after the success of Once Upon a Time in Mumbai.

Watch the trailer here:

In the posters, Ajay Devgn was introduced as a ‘badass in bandana’ alongside his ‘badass brother’ Emraan Hashmi, giving fans hope that the Once Upon Time in Mumbaai duo has a promising spicy thriller in the offing. The presence of Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sunny Leone add to the glamour of the movie and with Sanjay Mishra in there, expect some heavy doses of laughter as well.

As far as the action is concerned, that responsibility would be Commando-man Vidyut Jamwal who looks macho in his new moustache-look. “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600km… 1 Armored truck… Millions in Gold and 6 BADASSES,” that’s all the filmmakers have revealed so far but surely there is more to come. Directed by Milan Lutharia, Baadshaho is set to hit the hit the theatres on September 1.