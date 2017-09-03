Baadshaho box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi starrer makes big impression, mints Rs 15.60 cr

The movie had a lot of hype surrounding it firstly because of the of the star studded cast and secondly it was assumed that the movie is based on India during the Emergency period in the 70s. (Bollywood Hungama)

A huge star cast, item numbers, some steamy scenes and action sequences are some cliche tricks directors resort to these days to deliver a blockbuster. Now the question is whether these elements worked for Baadshaho which released this Friday. The movie had a lot of hype surrounding it firstly because of the of the star studded cast and secondly it was assumed that the movie is based on India during the Emergency period in the 70s. Though the movie is indeed set in the backdrop of emergency, but none of the aspects in the movie deal with the sensitive topic. The film features Ajay Devgn in the lead followed by Illeana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Isha Gupta and Vidyut Jamwal. The last time Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn had come together was in 2010 in Milan Luthria’s Once upon a Time in Mumbaai.

The ‘desi masala’ entertainer had grossed Rs 12.03 cr on the opening day. It was expected that the movie would be doing good in the coming days. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted saying, ” #Baadshaho starts on a SOLID NOTE… Fri ₹ 12.03 cr. India biz… Biz should only grow stronger on Sat and Sun.” The second day saw an escalated earning and garnered Rs 15.60 cr. ”#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat… Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: ₹ 27.63 cr. India biz, ” Adarsh tweeted.

Baadshaho is an entertainer with a balanced dose of action, romance and not to forget the peppy numbers. The movie is based on 1975 India and despite the Emergency backdrop, the movie is a cops-and-robbers tale. The movie was released in 2800 screens in India and 442 screens overseas and is being liked by the audience because of its action packed and entertaining approach.