Azaan row: Pooja Bhatt hits out at Sonu Nigam, others, says ‘I salute the spirit of India’

Pooja Bhatt said she salutes the spirit of India. (Source: AP)

The Azaan row sparked by singer Sonu Nigam’s tweet has given a new topic of debate to the Twitterati. The latest person to enter the argument is Pooja Bhatt who hit out at the singer and others who are supporting him through a blissful tweet. On Tuesday morning, the filmmaker turned actor posted a tweet saying, “I wake each morning to the sound of church bells & the Azaan in a quiet by-lane of Bandra. I light an aggarbatti & salute the spirit of India.”

Here are Sonu Nigam and Pooja Bhatt’s tweets:

God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus… — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I wake each morning to the sound of church bells & the Azaan in a quiet by-lane of Bandra.I light an aggarbatti & salute the spirit of India — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 18, 2017

The post came only one day after a tweet by Sonu Nigam went viral. In a series of posts, the Indian Idol judge he questioned the morning Azaan, he compared it to 'gundagardi.'

Priya Malik takes a strong stand against use of loudspeakers not just for Azaan but by other religions for other festivals #SonuAzaanDebate pic.twitter.com/2y3z218PuW — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 17, 2017

Sonu’s tweet got support from some of his industry mates. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was the first to react and said, “I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag.” To make his voice heard, he even tagged the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. “Dear @DevFadnavis pl note and help us force police to act against illegal blaring of Azaan and other such activities,” he wrote.