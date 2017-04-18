  3. Azaan row: Pooja Bhatt hits out at Sonu Nigam, others, says ‘I salute the spirit of India’

Azaan row: Pooja Bhatt hits out at Sonu Nigam, others, says ‘I salute the spirit of India’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was the first to react to Sonu Nigam's tweet and said, "I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag."

Published: April 18, 2017 11:42 AM
Pooja Bhatt said she salutes the spirit of India.

The Azaan row sparked by singer Sonu Nigam’s tweet has given a new topic of debate to the Twitterati. The latest person to enter the argument is Pooja Bhatt who hit out at the singer and others who are supporting him through a blissful tweet. On Tuesday morning, the filmmaker turned actor posted a tweet saying, “I wake each morning to the sound of church bells & the Azaan in a quiet by-lane of Bandra. I light an aggarbatti & salute the spirit of India.”

Here are Sonu Nigam and Pooja Bhatt’s tweets:

The post came only one day after a tweet by Sonu Nigam went viral. In a series of posts, the Indian Idol judge he questioned the morning Azaan, he compared it to ‘gundagardi.’ His first tweet read as, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.” In his other tweets Sonu said, “And by the way, Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus.”

Sonu’s tweet got support from some of his industry mates. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was the first to react and said, “I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag.” To make his voice heard, he even tagged the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. “Dear @DevFadnavis pl note and help us force police to act against illegal blaring of Azaan and other such activities,” he wrote.

