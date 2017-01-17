Ayushmann Khurrana tweets about his upcoming venture: Subh Mangal Savdhaan

Ayushmann Khurrana has announced his next venture with Bhumi Pednekar ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhaan’.

Ayushmann Khurrana has announced his next venture with Bhumi Pednekar ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhaan’. Ayushmaan called it ‘ quirky’, ‘zany’ and ‘mad’. The director of his forthcoming movie is RS Prasanna who prior to this had directed an Tamil Romantic comedy ‘Kalyana Samayal Saadham’.

Prior to this movie both Ayushmaan and Bhumi were last seen together in ‘Dum laga ke Haisha’ which won quite a few awards with Pednekar winning the title for the Best Debut Actress in almost every award ceremony. Her role in the movie was very unusual which she carried off quite well with the support of Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie was released under Yash Raj banner and there were news of a sequel. Ayushmann has been absent from the silver screen for almost 2 years after his last movie released. He has been making appearances in music videos in intervals. Other than ‘Subh Mangal Savdhaan’ two other movies he is presently working on is, ‘Manmarziayan’ and ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’.

Post her debut movie, Bhumi Pednekar has lost a lot of weight looks ravishing in her new avatar. Her new look has been in news for all the right reasons. After her weight loss this will be her first movie in this look. This will be a much awaited movie to see if the two can re-create the same magic on screen like their last one.