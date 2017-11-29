Avengers Infinity War Trailer: Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston are brilliant, film is a treat in the offing

The clip shows the buildup for the Infinity War. The movie is dubbed as Marvel’s biggest movie ever. (Photo: Marvel)

Avengers Infinity War Trailer: We all have been waiting for a long time for the trailer of the mega superhero movie from the Marvel camp to be released. And on Wednesday, the studio dropped the first official trailer for the movie ‘Avengers Infinity War’. The clip shows the buildup for the Infinity War. The movie is dubbed as Marvel’s biggest movie ever. The movie unites the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and most of the superheroes that the Marvel cinematic universe has seen. Cast from 17 prior films over the last decade will be sharing screen space for this mega superhero team movie.

In typical Marvel fashion, the studio has been teasing the viewers about the mega-villain Thanos. Thanos is considered as the biggest antagonist in the Marvel universe. During the post-credits scene of the first Avengers back in 2012, the fans were able to see Thanos in all glory.

In the trailer, we are able to see Spiderman, Iron Man, Winter Soldier and Black Pather being thrashed by Thanos.

In July, Marvel showed off a teaser where all the actors in the movie talked about how big the movie is in terms of size, production value and how much fun filling it is going to be for the fans.

The movie Infinity War is going to be a game-changing film for Marvel, in fact, the movie is so big, that the story of this movie will continue in another part slated for a 2019 release.

Watch Avengers Infinity War Trailer here:

It is not just the trailer that Marvel has released on Tuesday. Along with the trailer, the studio also released the first poster of the movie.

Avengers: Infinity War will be arriving in theatres on May 4th, 2018. We have just this to say – we just can’t wait!