Avengers Infinity War trailer leaked, from blonde Black Widow, new Spider Man suit to Guardians running into Thor revealed

Avengers Infinity War trailer which was released on Saturday at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con was leaked online. (IE)

Avengers Infinity War trailer leaked: The ongoing fight against piracy is not having the kind of effect it should by now have had and this is proven yet again by this movie losing the battle. Avengers Infinity War trailer which was released on Saturday at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con was leaked online. The leaked first trailer is taken from a low angle and some daring fan has shared it online. While the full screen is not seen, the clip shared reveals what an epic trailer it is. As per Hindustan Times report, Marvel did not release the footage officially and action was quickly taken against YouTube and Twitter accounts for sharing the video. Several of these accounts have been taken down. The clip is a treat for Marvel fans. The Guardians of the Galaxy run into Thor, Iron Man battles alongside Star Lord and Thanos fights Doctor Strange. The trailer also reveals Spider-Man’s new suit, Chris Evan’s Nomad Captain America, a blonde Black Widow and Black Panther.

Some of the big names starring in the movie are Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket) to name a few. The predecessors of the movie Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron were a delight to the Marvel fans and the same is expected from the third instalment of the franchise. The film is scheduled to be released on May 4, 2018.