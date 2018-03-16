The 2nd and final trailer of Avengers: Infinity War is out now, and it has taken the social media platform by storm. (Twitter)

The 2nd and final trailer of Avengers: Infinity War is out now, and it has taken the social media platform by storm. The Marvel fans were amazed with the first trailer which pushed them wanting for even more. To push the excitement level among the people, the Marvel makers have released the final action-packed trailer for this much-awaited film, and it is simply magnificent! Offering a sneak-peek into the star-studded Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this 2 minutes and 18 seconds trailer showed the tussle between the superheroes and Thanos for Infinity Stones.

Possibly the biggest superhero film made ever had already moved the fans with the first trailer. The second one also has rocked the audiences. Here take a look at how Avengers: Infinity War is arguably going to become the biggest superhero spectacle ever put on screen.

Take a look at the new poster of the film:

The makers of the film have put in a lot effort in building the marketing strategy for the movie which now has become successful in teasing the high stakes ride for fans to go on to in the coming month. Infinity War will hit the theaters on April 27, 2018. It has Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, while Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Evans as Doctor Strange and Captain America, respectively. The role of Spider-Man is being played by Tom Holland, Paul Rudd will be seen as Ant-Man, and Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk. Chris Hemsworth will be seen in the character of Thor, while Bucky Barnes has played the role of Sebastian Stan. Chris Pratt as Star-Lord and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow are also part of the film.