Aval movie review: Siddharth starrer brings chills in Halloween season. (IE)

The horror season has still not passed and Siddharth starrer Aval has landed itself on the silver screen – the timing is perfect. In an industry where there is not much place for horror genre, Aval sure has filled the void in Tamil cinema. Although the experience is a case of deja vu, Milind Rau directed movie is a smart horror film that grabs its audience by its throat and retains the grip until the end. Aval renamed as ‘The House Next Door’ for its Hindi version is set in the backdrop of beautiful scenery of Himachal Pradesh and the year is 2017. But interestingly, the story of the film goes back to 1930s. Newly-married couple Krish (Siddharth), a neurosurgeon and his wife Lakshmi (Andrea) moves into the house. The D’Costa family, who have two daughters, move in next door. Jenny (Anisha Angelina Victor) is a troubled girl in her teenage who takes a fancy to Krish and Lakshmi. Jenny lost her mother at a very young age due to which she has turned into a rebel. Although she is not really fond of her stepmother, Jenny never misses a chance to mock her. But she still loves her stepsister Sara.

The two families get along well in no time. But after a while things start to take a turn for the family and Jenny starts to behave more strangely. Jenny’s father Paul (Atul Kulkarni) starts to worry at the strange behaviour that Jenny reflects. A series of paranormal incidents affects the lives of the people around her. It turns out that Jenny’s house is haunted by ancient ghosts and one of them is thirsting for blood. The evil spirit possess’s Jenny and with that starts a tug-of-war with good spirit (Jenny) vs evil spirit.

However, the movie starts with the quote ‘Based on the True story’ there were scenes which were similar to Hollywood horror movies such as Conjuring, the Excorcist and Excorcism of Emily Rose. This is what brings a sense of deja vu to the audience. Seasoned and talented actors Siddharth and Atul Kulkarni are definitely assets to the film and help take the story forward. A major highlight of Aval is the background score by Girishh Gopalakrishnan. The music to deliver the sense of conveying emotions of fear are perfectly refelcted through music. Overall it is a good horror flick in the Halloween season.

Aval movie cast: Siddharth, Andrea Jeremiah, Anisha Angelina Victor

Aval movie director: Milind Rau

Aval movie rating: 3.5