Attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali by ‘Karni Sena’ during Padmavati shoot not acceptable

Karni Sena activists protest against the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upconimg film ‘Padmawati’. (Source: PTI)

On Friday afternoon, in an unfortunate event, renowned filmmaker and music director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and had his hair pulled by the protesters of Rajput group, Karni Sena in Jaipur while shooting for his upcoming project ‘Padmavati’, a historical drama based on the life of Queen Padmini.

The protesters have alleged that there are love making scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji in the film played by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh respectively which shows the queen in the wrong light.

This is an act that was completely unnecessary since the film is not even ready. How can one attack a filmmaker without even knowing what exactly he has made? If the protesters had a problem with the content of the film, they should have waited at least till the screening of the movie to know what exactly has been depicted.

You may also want to watch:

Moreover, he is a filmmaker and deserves that artistic liberty to play around with facts. If we are going to dissent from every act of an artist, how can we expect good or honest cinema?

Few years back, a film was made in Hollywood based on the events that took place during the second World War. The film depicted a fictional alternative history and two plots leading to the death of Nazi leadership. At the end of this movie, Adolf Hitler was murdered.

This film was none other than Inglorious Basterds, the masterpiece by Quentin Tarantino starring Christoph Waltz, Brad Pitt, Daniel Bruhl etc. It was received well by both critics as well as cinema lovers.

You may also want to watch:

However, in India when a director attempts something like that, it becomes a completely different story. Ashutosh Govarikar faced a similar situation when he was making ‘Jodha-Akbar’ and even during ‘Mohan Jo Daro’.

People need to understand that cinema is different from real world and everything shown on screen should not be taken so seriously. And, if something offends you there are better ways to express yourself than to hit a director and vandalise his set.

The protesters could have taken a peaceful method to express their anger or disagreement. As, it stands now Mr Bhansali has decided to stop shooting his film in that area. So, who’s loss is it?