At WEF, Karan Johar hits out at critics, says ‘I’m not anti-national’

Karan Johar clarified once again that he had no anti-national sentiments. (PTI)

Karan Johar has been the centre of a number of controversies since last year, be it the uproar of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, his reasons for not coming out of the closet or the recounting of his celebrity feuds in his book An Unsuitable Boy. Karan, however, addressed the issue of being labeled ‘anti-national’ and how deeply it affected the filmmaker. In an interview with CNN-News 18 during the World Economic Forum (WEF), Johar clarified that labeling him as such is misrepresentation of his identity. He added that he felt strongly about India and after the ADHM controversy, he felt ‘traumatized’ by the demands to prove his nationalism.

On a related note about voicing one’s beliefs in India, Karan added that Bollywood may never have the courage to talk the way Meryl Streep did at the Golden Globes. This moment probably strikes a chord with Karan because the actor was hounded after he opposed the ban on Pakistani actors, saying that politics should not affect the cinematic arts. Yet, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor seems to hold Streep in high stead, as he revealed that his lifetime goal is to interview Meryl Streep.

Paying a generous compliment to Aamir Khan, Karan also revealed that his one regret is that he was not the one to direct Dangal. Karan’s book An Unsuitable Boy made headlines much before its release as he revealed his falling-out with many stars, including Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and even Shahrukh Khan. Interestingly, SRK was the one who launched KJo’s book at an event where Karan’s Student Of The Year cast Alia Bhatt and Sidhart Malhotra were also present.