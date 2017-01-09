At the Golden Globes, Meryl Streep steals limelight with anti-Donald Trump tirade, kicks off trend

Meryl Streep and other celebrities took snipes at Donald Trump during the Golden Globe Awards. (Twitter)

Sure, Meryl Streep made waves with her anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes, but she wasn’t the only one taking a stand. Several others made their political leaning through implications, reaffirming over and over that the movies, music and art was the one place freedom of expression would still thrive. In fact, host Jimmy Fallon started it off with a jibe at the US President elect with his introductory speech, saying, “This is the Golden Globes – one of the few places left where America still honours the popular vote.” While no one mentioned Donald Trump outright, the message was quite clear. Check out what they said.

Isabelle Huppert was this year’s surprise win when she took the award for best actress in a motion picture, drama, for her work in Elle. Although she was initially overcome with emotions, Isabelle ended her speech by saying, “Thank you for making me win in a French film directed by a Dutch director here in America. There are people all over the world here in this room – from China to the Arabic world, from America to Europe – do not expect cinema to set up walls and borders.”

La La Land ruled the night by winning six of the seven awards that the movie had receive nominations for. When it snagged the prize for best comedy or musical, the team took the stage and said, “Thank you to our cast, crew and Daminen (Chazelle) for reminding us to the power of cinema. Now more than ever to find music and cinema that enters our mind, our souls, our hearts and unites us.”

Of course, it was Streep who kicked things off when she listed out the origins of actors present in the room, including Ryan Gosling, Natalie Portman and Dev Patel, highlighting Hollywood’s diversity. She then said, “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”