As world feasts on Game of Thrones season 7, BBC reveals the Who of the Doctor Who!

While the world is going ga ga over the new Game of Thrones release, here is a scoop for the sci-fi aficionados. Ever since Peter Capaldi announced his exit from the stalwart programme in January, fans have been awaiting for the announcement of the next Doctor Who. And the announcement came today. BBC has announced Jodie Whittaker as the thirteenth Doctor Who, the first female to be the countenance of Time Lord. “As an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible. This is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one,” Reuters quoted Whittaker as saying. According to the guardian.com, Emily Cook, the editorial assistant from Doctor Who magazine said, “She will bring a freshness. She is younger than Peter Capaldi and being a woman she will have a different approach to the role. It’s completely new territory for the show and that is very exciting.

Whittaker has worked with David Tennant on Broadchurch and St Trinian’s so there is a strong Doctor Who connection there.” However, there has been no news about the timeline of the new season, but hearsay points towards an autumn 2018 release. The current season of the series began in April and had infrequent episode releases. The series, as reported by express.co.uk, reached its nadir in 2016 for New Who, with only the Christmas special broadcast. The announcement of a female rendition of Time Lord will create a frenzy among the Doctor Who following globally. Widely acclaimed for her role in Venus and St. Trinian’s, Whittaker’s guise in the series will mark the beginning of the end of the male-focussed plot.