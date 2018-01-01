As Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections take India by storm, check Salman Khan upcoming movies, from Race 3 to Bharat

So, here is the list of Salman Khan upcoming movies in 2018 and 2019. (Image: IE)

With Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections, the magic of Salman Khan has overpowered the Bollywood BO! Since the release of his movie Tiger Zinda Hai that co-stars Katrina Kaif on December 22, 2017, there is no stopping the movie. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the spy-thriller has crossed the mark of Rs 250 crore by day 10 and is expected to enter the exclusive Rs 300 crore club.What’s intriguing is that Salman Khan may well freeze Eid and Christmas dates in 2018 too for with his upcoming releases! It seems the actor knows how to crack the Box Office code. There are some very interesting projects that the actor is engaged in over the next two years, 2018 and 2019. The actor is working on projects like Race 3 and Bharat, which are lined up for release if all goes well for the actor. It, perhaps, seems that the actor is on his way to churn one blockbuster after another and holds more reasons for his fans to celebrate.

So. here is the list of Salman Khan upcoming movies in 2018 and 2019:

1) Race 3

Yes, you read it right! Salman will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3. The movie is directed by Choreographer-turned-director Remo D Souza and is all set to hit the screens by next year. The movie has already captured the limelight since the announcement of its star cast.

2) Bharat

Another upcoming moving in which Salman Khan fans will be looking forward to is an official adaptation of the 2014 Korean film “Ode to My Father”. The movie revolves around modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day and is presented through the life of an ordinary man. The film is expected to release in 2019. Salman, who has played a variety of roles, is surely going to pull off this new role like a pro. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Considering that Salman Khan has a great relationship with his own father Salim Khan, the actor would be looking to ace the role as a tribute.

3) Dabangg 3

Hold on to your seats as the Dabangg franchise is coming up in its third installment. Our Chulbul Pandey will be seen again setting the screen, and perhaps the box office too, on fire. Until now, Dabangg has hacked the spotlight and is expected to do the same in the near future. As per the reports, Sonakshi Sinha might not be the part of this movie, though the actress has not confirmed yet. Again, Arbaaz Khan will be producing this film project. The year and date of the release have not been revealed as of now.

Salman Khan has already made New Year exciting for his fans, who will be waiting for his upcoming releases with great anticipation.