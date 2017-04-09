Arjun Rampal slaps a photographer for clicking his picture, complaint of assault filed in Delhi

Complaint of assault filed against Arjun Rampal in Delhi, according to the complainant the incident took place in a 5-star hotel. Arjun Rampal allegedly got angry after photographer clicked picture and Rampal snatched his camera & threw it which hit the complainant injuring him. In another incident of misbehavior by the celebrities, a complaint of assault has been filed against actor Arjun Rampal in Delhi. According to ANI, Arjun the actor was furious when he was clicked by a photographer and the actor allegedly grabbed his camera and threw it, hitting the complainant. This incident took place in a five-star hotel, the agency reports.

Sanjay Dutt was caught in a similar situation last month, when his bodyguards roughed up local reporters in Agra, during the shooting of his comeback film, Bhoomi. After the media persons filed a police complaint, the actor apologised saying that this incident would never have happened if he was present on the sets.

Arjun is yet to comment on the incident. On the work front, the actor will play gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in Ashim Ahluwalia’s Daddy. The film will have Arjun essaying a real-life character on screen for the first time.

Earlier also there have been many instances when celebrities slapped in rage someone or the other: In 2015, Bollywood singer Mika Singh was booked for allegedly slapping a doctor at a live concert in south-west Delhi. A case of causing hurt and wrongful restraint was registered by Delhi Police against the singer at Inderpuri police station. The victim Shrikant, an ophthalmologist posted at Ambedkar Hospital, had suffered some internal injury inside his left ear due to the assault. Even Hritikh Roshan lost his cool when media professionals chased him at Shirdi just before the launch of his movie Kites. The actor was furious and had to shove his way through a bunch of cameras and media men to exit the temple.

Even Govinda the Bollywood star was caught on camera slapping a visitor on the sets of the movie Money Hai to Honey Hai. The visitor was apparently accusing him of misbehaving with artists, including women.