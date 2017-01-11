Are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan going to work together?

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to work together for Tubelight.

If speculation is to be believed, then the Karan-Arjun duo of Bollywood i.e. Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan are likely to work together, after a very long time, in the upcoming movie Tubelight, that is being directed by Kabir Khan. The last time when the two famous actors shared a screen was 10 years ago for the song in ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Rumour has it that Salman Khan was unhappy with a few thing in the script of ‘Tubelight’, so he wants Shahrukh Khan to step up and do a cameo in the film. He believes that the presence of Shahrukh Khan will give an added edge to the film which will make the audience watch the movie. King Khan also recently shot an episode for Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss.

‘Tubelight’, that is scheduled to be released on Eid 2017 is also featuring veteran actor, Late Om Puri, for one last time. The actor was filming for Kabir Khan’s Tubelight before his sudden demise. There is no official confirmation on how his role will be used in the film post his death.

About Tubelight (Film)

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Tubelight’, is an upcoming Bollywood movie that is scheduled to be released on EID 2017. It is a historical war drama movie that is set in 1962’s Sino-India War where a man from India falls in love with a girl from China.