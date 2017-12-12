Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding videos, photos: Check out spectacular Virushka marriage clips

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding videos, photos: On Monday, cricketer Virat Kohli finally tied the knot with bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Tuscany, Italy. (Twitter)

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding videos, photos: On Monday, cricketer Virat Kohli finally tied the knot with bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Tuscany, Italy. The happy couple disclosed the news through their social media handles that read, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” Further details of their wedding and other engagements were revealed by the power couple’s spokesperson. A statement released by the Indian skipper and one of the leading Bollywood ladies’ spokesperson said, “The newlywed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February”.

Watch Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli marriage video and photos here:

OMFG They kissed and hugged each other. And “PERFECT” song is playing in the background!!#VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/ELJybbFdxQ — ∞ (@JustLykYouu) December 11, 2017

Would you look at that happy face and that cute smile at @imVkohli‘s face during his haldi ceremony?!? How adorable! #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/Jao0ChhW8L — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) December 11, 2017

The statement also informed that the couple will host a reception for friends and family in New Delhi on December 21. Later, the couple will also be hosting associates from corporate, cricketing and from the sphere of Bollywood in Mumbai on December 26.

However, the statement read that Virat Kohli will be keeping himself busy playing the series in South Africa for two months that include three tests, six one-day international and three T20 International cricket matches.

The couple post marriage plans to move to their new home in Worli, Mumbai once they return from Delhi in December. The spokesperson also paid his gratitude to the media for making the couple’s wedding special and memorable.

Virat and Anushka started dating back in 2013 when the two met for a shampoo ad and had been going strong since then till their marriage that took place at Borgo Finochhieto in Italy.