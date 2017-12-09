Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli marriage: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh to attend, actress to wear Sabyasachi Mukherjee trousseau; all we know so far

The lovebirds have always awed us with their togetherness. Now that we hear that the couple is set to tie knots in Italy.

Time and again Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have given us major relationship goals, walking hand in hand on red carpets, cheering each other at award functions and attending cricket matches. The lovebirds have always awed us with their togetherness. Now that we hear that the couple is set to tie knots in Italy. We can’t help but get excited over this. Indian skipper’s marriage to this Bollywood beauty can be no less of a dreamy wedding we all crave for. Even though no official confirmation has come from either side, there are many rumours doing the rounds in India. Surely, you are equally excited as we are. so, here’s what we know about the reported wedding so far:

1. It all started when Virat Kohli asked for a break from the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. At the same time Anushka Sharma was taking a break from her schedule. Co-incidence much?

2. Amidst the marriage rumours, things got even more serious when Anushka Sharma was spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji airport with her family leaving for Italy. A video which surfaced showed Anushka being accompanied by mother and father who later took the flight to Italy reportedly.

3. Rumours got stronger when the Sharma family Panditji too checked in on the same flight. Now you would wonder what does that have to do with the wedding? Well, its the same priest whose picture had surfaced earlier with the couple. He joining them only makes the rumours stronger.

3. Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma who is presently the coach of Under-23 Delhi team has distanced himself from a match on December 7, citing a wedding. This further adds to the fact that a marriage might be on the cards.

4. Earlier it was reported that Sabyasachi Mukherjee was seen leaving Anushka’s residence which might just mean that Anushka is going to be dressed in a Bridal wear designed by him.

5. The dreamy wedding is supposedly going to take place between December 9 and 12.

6. If the reports are to be believed, Anushka’s father, Ajay Kumar Sharma has personally called the personal affair and shower blessings on the couple. They have also been asked by the family to keep mum about the whole ceremony to avoid unnecessary media attention.

7. Reportedly, the marriage guest list boast of VVIP names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and Maneesh Sharma.

8. Among cricketers, only Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh are expected to attend the wedding.

9. There are rumours about Virat and Anushka throwing a lavish reception at Mumbai’s Marriott once they are back. The marriage will be an extremely private affair which will be attended by close friends of the bride and groom.

10. Following the marriage the might also head for Roman honeymoon A reception will follow and they will register their marriage at the court on January 5, 2018.