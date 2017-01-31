Anushka Sharma to be the new face of Narendra Modi’s Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

Anushka Sharma (Photo: IANS)

Anushka Sharma will be the new face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cleanliness campaign, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Reports said that she has already shot a few videos for the campaign. Amitabh Bachchan is also a prominent face of the campaign, but Anushka will additionally provide the women’s agenda to the campaign.

Her presence will help women in rural areas to connect with the campaign. Her role in the campaign videos is to educate women in rural areas about personal and public hygiene and also about health related issues. Ministry of Urban Development has chosen Sharma to be the campaign’s new face. Their intention is to make the campaign reach more women.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, the 28-year-old actress producer, like Bachchan will educate people about the need of toilets in rural areas. She can help them understand why toilets are important for women and their health. Through her films, Sharma has motivated women, and we can only hope that this campaign will also be fruitful for her and crores of Indian women too.

Modi spoke of the need for toilets for women in his 2014 Independence Day speech stating: Has it ever pained us that our mothers and sisters have to defecate in open? Poor womenfolk of the village wait for the night; until darkness descends, they can`t go out to defecate. What bodily torture they must be feeling, how many diseases that act might engender. Can’t we just make arrangements for toilets for the dignity of our mothers and sisters?

Other public figures who are propagating this campaign are, Sachin Tendulkar, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Ambani, Baba Ramdev, Salman Khan, Shashi Tharoor, Team of Tarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Mridula Sinha, Kamal Haasan, Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.