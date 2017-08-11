Anurag Kashyap on cloud nine! Here is how he celebrated Pahlaj Nihalani ouster from CBFC

Kashyap and Nihalani have been at odds ever since the Udta Punjab-controversy. (PTI)

After the ouster of CBCF chief Pahlaj Nihalani, Director Anurag Kashyap is on cloud nine if the videos on his Facebook page are any indicator. He posted an old song, ‘Saqiya Aaj Mujhe Neend Nahi Aaegi’ from the film, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam referring to “the occasion”. One can only guess what the occasion is! An hour later, he shared a Filter Copy video which satirizes Nihalani. The video of Channa Mereya song has superimposed faces of Kashyap as Anushka Sharma and Nihalani as Ranbir Kapoor, giving a final goodbye. Kashyap jokingly said, “I will sue Filter Copy.”

Nihalani had demanded Kashyap, who directed the film, 89 cuts and asked to remove Punjab from the movie title. He had told PTI that Kashyap had taken money from the AAP government, which was supposed to contest elections there, to show Punjab in a bad light. The remark, needlessly, did not go well with the film fraternity. He let go Udta Punjab with 13 cuts and an 'A' certificate.

Kashyap also shared another video by AIB taking potshots at the great CBCF tussle between Kashyap and Nihalani. The video shows Salman Khan and Govinda as Prasoon Joshi and Anurag Kashyap, respectively. “I have never been so happy in my life,” a tearful Govinda tells Khan. Kashyap posted, “I will also sue AIB… Mere kandhe se goli (Taking shots using me as a cover).”