Anupam Kher’s 500th film’s world premiere at Sundance Film Festival

Anupam Kher congratulated producers Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel for the movie’s selection for the film fest. (Reuters)

Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher’s 500th film “The Big Sick” will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. “My 500th film ‘The Big Sick’ selected for world premiere at Sundance Film Festival. Life’s best gift for the son of a clerk,” Anupam tweeted on Saturday.

The Sundance Film Festival will be held from January 19 to 29 in Utah, US.

The 61-year-old veteran congratulated producers Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel for the movie’s selection for the film fest.

“Thank you Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel for your love and faith. Congratulations for ‘The Big Sick’ being selected at Sundance Film Festival,” he added.

You may also like to watch this:

Anupam also said that it was a joy of being part of “The Big Sick”.

“It is such joy to be part of ‘The Big Sick’ and to have wonderful co-actors Holy Hunter, Ray Ramano, Zoe Kazan and my friend Kumail Nanjiani,” tweeted the actor.

According to deadline.com, “The Big Sick” follows a couple dealing with their cultural differences as their relationship grows.