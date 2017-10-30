Anand Mahindra’s Hel-matka tweet shocks and awes; see what has the twitterati in splits

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, has been making his presence felt on on Twitter with his astute, touching and often hilarious tweets in an attempt to share some special thoughts and incidents that he came across with others on the social media platform.(Image: IE)

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, has been making his presence felt on on Twitter with his astute, touching and often hilarious tweets in an attempt to share some special thoughts and incidents that he came across with others on the social media platform. Mahindra’s latest attempt to map the unusual occurances in the world around him today led to the sharing of an unusual picture – a man with a broken ‘Matka’ on his head being used as a helmet! The photo has generated shock and awe in equal measure!

Mahindra referred to the safety gear as ‘psychological safety gear.’ The tweet read: #whatsappwonderbox We all need psychological safety gear on Mondays. But hope he doesn’t really believe a ‘Hel-matka’ will protect him. As usual, the audience couldn’t hold back and they joined the thread making it trend.

#whatsappwonderbox.We all need psychological safety gear on Mondays. But hope he doesn’t really believe a ‘Hel-matka’will protect him.. pic.twitter.com/3voP2457mY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 30, 2017

There were few amusing reactions to his tweet. Here we share few of the reactions with you:

The police were surprised that there was no alcohol in his breathe, but suddenly they realized, he was a pot head. ???????? — Pranav Hundekari (@iwhosee) October 30, 2017

A heat – helmut probably — Lalit Advani (@lalitadvani) October 30, 2017

This one is Epic ! Infact you could consider having some Jugaad inventions slot on @EpicChannelIn — Dinesh Joshi (@dineshjoshi70) October 30, 2017

Better he should get it patented for deceiving d traffic police n keeping head cool during summer — MANOJ KUMAR (@1986_mannu) October 30, 2017

But its eco friendly for sure ???? — MASH (@man_bhr) October 30, 2017

This is not the first time when Mahindra has engaged with his audience like this. In earlier instances too he has been able to goad the audience to react to his tweet in various ways.