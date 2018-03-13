Amitabh Bachchan’s doctors in Jodhpur to ‘set’ him up again

The 75-year-old actor, who is here to shoot for “Thugs of Hindostan”, said in his blog that he was getting his doctors to visit and “set” him up again. (IE)

A team of doctors from Mumbai today arrived in the city to attend to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who said in a cryptic blog post that he had called them to “fiddle around” with his body. The 75-year-old actor, who is here to shoot for “Thugs of Hindostan”, said in his blog that he was getting his doctors to visit and “set” him up again. As news spread about the star’s possible ill-health, reporters and others gathered outside the hotel. Questioned by the media, the doctors refused to make any comment about his health.

“I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again… I will rest and keep informed in process,” Bachchan said in the blog, posted around 5 am. He also wrote about the gruelling shoot schedule of the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed film, which also features Aamir Khan.

“The morning after the night that began yesterday for work some people need to work for a living and work hard. “Its been rough.. but when ever did any be achieved without it .. there is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears… then the expectation of all working out .. sometimes it does, most of the times not… it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved,” he said.