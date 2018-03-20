Amitabh Bachchan used this photo as ‘application pic’ for job in movies; here is what happened with him

Amitabh Bachchan is 76, and even at this age, the superstar of Bollywood has an incredible social media following.

Amitabh Bachchan is 76, and even at this age, the superstar of Bollywood has an incredible social media following. Other than the fact that he is the Big B of Bollywood, it is the amazingly witty way of his social media posts that garner so much fan following. On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared an old image of his. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan was seen sporting a white Kurta and a pyjama. He could be seen sitting under a tree. Soon after he posted the image on Instagram, it got him more than 2 lakh likes. But what was interesting is that the caption Amitabh Bachchan shared. Big B wrote: “My application picture for a job in movies…1968…no wonder I was rejected!!”

It was back in 1969 when Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in Bollywood. He starred in a movie called Saat Hindustani. It is said that when he was a struggling actor, he was rejected a lot many times due to his baritone. People were afraid to cast him because of his baritone. He even played a mute character in the 1971 movie Reshma Aur Shera. But as years went by and more of his movies were screened and released, it is his deep voice which became an iconic part of his persona.

While, there are many actors who have an agency to shoot out social media posts for them, but not Amitabh Bachchan. Big B takes care of his own social media account.

This is not the first time when Big B has come out with such witty post. A while, he shared an image of a news report which read, “Deepika, Kat too tall for Shahid, Aamir.” To which Amitabh Bachchan posted an image of the newspaper cutout and the caption read: “Job Application: Amitabh Bachchan DOB 11.10.1942…Age 76…49 year experience in films… approximately 200 films acted… speaks Hindi.. Height 6’2” …available… You shall never have height problem!!”