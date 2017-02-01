Amitabh Bachchan teaches Vodafone not to mess with him

Like most of us, Amitabh Bachchan faces phone network connection problems. (Indian Express)

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars of our time, but in some ways, he’s just like us. Namely, he also has trouble with his phone network. Don’t believe us? Check out Big B’s Twitter account, where he turned ‘Angry Old Man’ and lashed out at Vodafone in all-caps font, no less. “Vodafone we have a problem! All send messages coming failed. Receiving SMS, but not going. Help!” he tweeted. Of course, when someone of the caliber of Big B complains, you listen, and so Vodafone immediately rectified the problem. The actor then wrote, “Vodafone problem solved. Thank you. All SMS going through now. Badumba!”

VODAFONE WE HAVE A PROBLEM ..!! ALL SEND MESSAGES COMING FAILED .. RECEIVING SMS BUT NOT GOING .. HHEEEELLLLPPPPP !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2017

VODAFONE PROBLEM SOLVED … THANK YOU .. ALL SMS GOING THROUGH NOW …. BAAAADDDDUUUMMBBAAA …!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2017

T 2520 – VODAFONE, hiccup na ..? thankfully restored before time .. ! what happened !!?? ” PUG’ ghungroo baandh … ke bhaag gaya ..”! pic.twitter.com/zAMuUTc2ts — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2017

Vodafone also tweeted the actor, “Happy to hear that Mr. Bachchan. Please let us know if you need any further assistance. Wish you a good evening.” But, of course, they would have to since cut-throat competition lies everywhere. Jio tried to cash in on the Pink star’s phone troubles, writing, “Sir, we would be happy to deliver a Jio SIM to you & activate it instantly through our Aadhaar based eKYC home delivery process.” Still, it looks like Big B is all about customer loyalty because he tweeted back, “Thank you, but already have one.”

You might like to watch:

Tough luck Jio. You might have Amitabh Bachchan to endorse your product, but you can’t get him to subscribe to your service. Of course, the actor remained diplomatic, saying, “Aaj kal ke zamaane mein sabhi mobile CARRIER, achche hain.” And Big B, while you’re at it, please tell all phone networks to improve their customer care lines since most of us don’t get our phone network providers to respond that quickly!